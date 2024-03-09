Suara.com – It is recommended to take a bath to purify yourself, especially when you want to do worship, including fasting during the month of Ramadan.

In Islam, bathing is considered obligatory after a man and woman have sexual intercourse, until both sexes touch each other.

By cleaning yourself with mandatory bathing, you can reduce the possibility of contracting disease and purify yourself when worshiping.

Bathing before fasting is not obligatory in Islam. There is no rule or condition that requires a mandatory bath before fasting in the month of Ramadan.

Read Also:

Ahok’s Latest Podcast is Said to Make Abah’s Children Light Up, Pro Anies: Different Class…

Will Compete in 2024 DKI Gubernatorial Election, Sahroni to Ahok: Cave Gets Rich from Pertamina Oil

Adam Alis’s Attitude is in the Spotlight, Netizens Think Shin Tae-yong is Worthy of Dropping the Player from the Indonesian National Team

Obligatory bathing or washing your hair before fasting is recommended in Islam, but there are different views of scholars regarding this matter.

Bathing must be done by washing the entire body, from the top of the hair to the toes with water.

If you choose to take a mandatory bath before fasting, you can follow the following procedures:

Procedures for bathing are mandatory before fasting

Obligatory bathing before fasting is a recommendation that states to bathe before starting the fast. Here are 7 mandatory bathing procedures before fasting:

1. Read the mandatory bathing intentions before entering the bathroom.

2. Wash your right and left hands three times.

3. Clean the anus, genitals and other dirt.

4. Ablution (washing the face and parts of the body that cannot be washed).

5. Reading the Basmalah (the recommended prayer before bathing).

6. Gargle and suck water into the mouth before showering.

7. Take a shower by washing your entire body, from the top of your hair to the toes, using water.

This obligatory bath is carried out with the aim of cleansing the body and preparing oneself to start fasting.