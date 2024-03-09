In a few days, during the Italian night between 10 and 11 March, there will be the presentation of the 2024 Oscar Awards, and you, a film enthusiast, may be tempted to follow it live. Know that in this article I will try in every way to make you give up. Here, then, are the 5 alternative things you could do on Oscar Night.

1: Sleep

Sleep is one of the primary needs for human beings, knowing who wins the 24-carat gold-plated bronze statuettes, 34 centimeters high and 4 kilograms heavy, with a commercial value of 300 dollars (thanks Wikipedia), no. Face it, it’s not.

Well, what do I talk about at the bar when I want to sound like a cinephile? you will say. I don’t know and I don’t care, but make sure you get enough sleep. Doctor’s orders (which I am not). And then, if you still want to know how it went, you can read a report of what happened in the beautiful movie section of iCrewPlay.com the next morning. That’s what we’re here for (or rather, the other editors are here for that, I’m still traumatized by The Wolf of Wall Street’s failure to win Best Film in 2014 and I have no intention of writing another article about the Oscars other than this one) .

(Perhaps).

2: Spongebob Marathon on Netflix and Paramount Plus

And here the dilemmas begin. True, sleep is a primary need, but so is seeing Spongebob (to be precise, seeing Spongebob is less important than drinking, but more than eating). So spending Oscar night like this is definitely top (it seems like that’s what they say in the third millennium, “top”).

On Netflix there are seasons 5, 6 and 7, for a total of 70 episodes (plus 3 feature films). On Paramount Plus there are 269 episodes (that’s almost all of them), so there’s plenty to enjoy. It’s not clear to me what’s on Amazon Prime (I’m under the illusion that I can watch some episodes, but then it says the video isn’t available)

Anyway, don’t make excuses and get some healthy stupidity. On the other hand we know, in life, semi-quoting the Lyrical Fragments of Clemente Rebora, Squidward is right but Patrick Stella wins. Accordingly adjusted, be a Patrick Stella for that night.

(Patrick, you are literally my idol).

3: Sign up to Facciabuco

I read from their website: Facciabuco is a limited number social network. (…) Each month registrations are open only for 3 days.

And it just so happens that the last of those three days is March 10th, so you have until midnight to become a facebuchino (that’s what they call each other, “facebuchini”: I swear I won’t complain anymore about the fact that our Director calls us “cinemini” when she says good morning to us in the editorial chat).

Facciabuco is a magical place in the infosphere, full of memes from the so-called “boomers” (a sloppy word in itself, but which gives an idea of ​​the local fauna), squalid by mission and by its own admission (“Facciabuco, the worst social network that let there be”, is their motto).

The advantage of option 3 is that you can combine it with option 1 and option 2: the Oscar broadcast will start at 11pm Italian time, and you won’t have to watch it to sign up for Facciabuco before midnight. After that, for the two birds with one stone series, you can also go to sleep or start the Spongebob marathon (or, for purists of option 3, spend the night creating questionable memes).

4: Subscribe to Cavalli e Segugi (Horse and Hound)

But yes, Cavalli e Segugi (or Horse and Hound in the original), the magazine for which William Thacker (Hugh Grant) pretended to work in Notting Hill in an attempt to meet Anna Scott, the international diva played by Julia Roberts with whom he had exchanged a kiss after the orange juice incident (while we’re on the subject, yes, both Scott and Roberts have won Oscars in their careers, unlike The Wolf of Wall Street) (this article is the mockery of mockeries ).

Contrary to what you might believe, Horses and Hounds really exist. And what’s more, since 1884, it is in fact the oldest British weekly in the sector.

They also guarantee home delivery in Italy for the paper version, or if not there is a subscription for the digital version.

The advantages of option 4 are the possible combination first and foremost with option 3 (you sign up for Facciabuco before midnight, then you sign up for Cavalli e Gugi later in the night).

After that, the possibilities until dawn are so many that I don’t even feel like listing them (purists of option 4 will enjoy themselves for hours leafing through the digital version of their new favorite magazine).

5: Actually seeing Oscar Night

Look at yourself in the mirror. You’ve spent your whole life being contrary, but aren’t you bored? And no, I don’t watch Sanremo, and no, I’m not interested in the Oscars. But enough, how kitsch your snobbery is.

And then this year the Oscars will also be broadcast by Mamma Rai, don’t you want to make the mothers of all Italians happy? You already know, your favorite movie won’t win anything at all, but who cares, tune in to the show everyone watches and don’t bother.

Nobody will care if at twenty past midnight you have already fallen asleep with the bronze statuettes of the Oscars still to be awarded, and with episode 4 of the fifth season of Spongebob going about its business on your smartphone, while at the same time you get a email to tell you that no, your Facciabuco nickname (“DiDeNiroCheCèFregaNoiHoMarioBrega94”) is not cool enough to be admitted (try again next month), and then another email, where Julia Roberts herself thanks you for subscribing to Cavalli and Hounds, warning you that the next day he will deliver your paper copy soaked in orange juice.

(Bonus: No existential sense)

No, this will not count (continuing the discussion from the previous paragraph). The important thing is the thought, as in gifts. I have no idea what thought it is, nor what this last paragraph means as a whole.

Never mind, there’s always time to reflect. Maybe, why not, right during Oscar Night: here you are, I’ve found you, my beloved bonus option.

Marginal note

1: This article is not sponsored by Facciabuco, nor, alas, by Cavalli e Gugi.

2: At least Julia Roberts didn’t win the Oscar for Notting Hill, but for Erin Brockovich.

3: Even though I am in two different sections of iCrewPlay.com, I have never responded to a single good morning in the editorial chats. Could this be the greatest achievement of my existence?