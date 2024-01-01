This player The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has surprised by building something truly incredible. And the community around this little Nintendo gem is incredible in all aspects. From time to time providing us with creations that are only at the level of the most talented.

Just take a look at the video to see how this creation can be really useful both for combat and for exploring the Hyrule de Tears of the Kingdom. So let's do a quick review of this curious invention.

Based on u/osh-kosh-ganache ‘s flight instructor, the Forkyeet.

byu/Ultrababouin inHyruleEngineering

As usually happens with this type of posts, the community does not take long to leave its entire repertoire explaining the construction and whether it would be feasible in real life to carry out such a company. It is certainly one of those news items that we love to see and read, especially if we are starting the year.

By the way, happy 2024 everyone! TO Zelda fans and all Ruetir.com readers and Leisure#ForYou.

