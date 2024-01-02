The mutual admiration between Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan will continue in Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks.

Despite the division of opinions, Rebel Moon: The Girl of Fire has been a ratings success for Netflix, moderate, of course, because many other films with less promotion have reached viewing levels that double that of the film. Zack Snyder.

But now it's time to generate interest in the second part of this story, which will arrive in spring under the title Rebel Moon: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks.

Therefore, the actor Ed Skreinwho gives life to the admiral Atticus Noblehas shared the vision that Zack Snyder wanted for the second part of Rebel Moon, with a movie by Christopher Nolan always in mind.

“Zack said he wanted the second movie to look like Dunkirk,” Skrein told Total Film, referring to the 2017 war film by Christopher Nolan.

Rebel Moon 2 will focus on action

The fascination and respect that Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder have for each other is well documented and is often glimpsed in each director's films. Furthermore, both are lovers of the most spectacular photography that can be offered to make a film come into view in the most impressive way possible.

Rebel Moon: The warrior who leaves marks bets on war cinema at its best, a consequence of the events of the first film, which will unleash the revenge of Motherworld.

In the absence of checking how Rebel Moon: Fire Girl has fared in its second week on the platform, Netflix He has high hopes for the saga created by Zack Snyder and the potential that can be found in the catalog.

For now, Rebel Moon: The warrior who leaves marks premieres on Netflix next April 19with the continuation of this space odyssey that draws so much from the classics that preceded it.