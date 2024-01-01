Director Zack Snyder has revealed that he does the same thing as Christopher Nolan on the sets of his films.

Zack Snyder revealed that when filming Army of the Dead (2021), chairs were not exactly part of the logistics. Although it was initially interpreted as a strict rule, the director clarifies that it was not an absolute prohibition, but rather an adaptation to the frenetic pace of work that the film required. Curiously, a practice that Christopher Nolan also uses.

The filmmaker explained his experience, stating that the absence of chairs contributed to creating a “really intimate” atmosphere. Specifically, his dual role as director and cinematographer in works such as Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon (2023 – 2024), contributed to this peculiarity.

These are his words:

“We didn't have chairs in the movie… Well, I mean, you could bring your own chair and that was fine, like a little stool or a folding chair. I had a box of apples with this pad. And everyone says: Oh, Zack Snyder said: There are no chairs. Ban chairs, that's rude. I didn't ban chairs; I just didn't want to have them. We were moving fast, so if you could bring a camping chair, by all means, camp outside. But I didn't have a chair and I was just like, I'm standing or running this whole movie and I did it. And it was great. And I loved it. As a way of filming, it really inspired me.”

However, he is not the only one to adopt this unconventional practice.

Christopher Nolan also joined the club of limiting chairs on film sets! In his case, the “ban” was related to the chairs around the video monitor, not the chairs for the cast and crew between takes, as was later clarified.

“For the record, the only things Christopher Nolan banned are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully). The chairs people were referring to are the directors' chairs grouped around the video monitor, assigned based on hierarchy, not physical need. Chris chooses not to wear his own, but he has never banned them on set. “The cast and crew can sit anywhere and when they need to, and they often do.” Christopher Nolan's representative said.

Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan's approach to the absence of chairs on set, although surrounded by some mystery, seems to be a choice linked to a more immersive and practical experience in filmmaking.

