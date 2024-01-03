The extended versions in Zack Snyder's films have become world famous in recent years. But why? What reason is behind this?

There's a Real Reason Zack Snyder Makes Extended Cuts of His Movies. The filmmaker, renowned for his unique vision in film, has taken to developing extended versions of his works in recent years as a reflection of his maximalist approach to filmmaking.

His tendency to make alternative cuts arose when Zack Snyder He wanted to make known aspects not included in the film versions of his previous films. This penchant for director's cuts has evolved into a distinctive feature of his work, with Justice League being a recent and emblematic example of this practice.

Zack Snyder, known for not settling for the cinematic versions of his films, has confirmed the continuation of this creative cycle with his new film, Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girl, along with its sequel. His vision for this film differs from the arduous process he went through with Justice League, as the latter was intended to establish the future of the DC Extended Universe. A plan that, by the way, was forgotten. Warner Bros. Pictures' decision, obviously.

The director's magnificent relationship with Netflix

Even though the full story of Rebel Moon may never be told, Zack Snyder hopes this film will be a microcosm of what he could achieve with more interest and openness. Additionally, he has confirmed that R-rated extended versions of both films are on the way, anticipating that the director's cut of Rebel Moon will contain around an hour of additional content.

What was new is that, with Netflix, Zack Snyder had the freedom to film scenes specifically for the director's cut. Something that had previously been a struggle in his collaborations with other studios.

In this new partnership with Netflix, Zack Snyder has found an environment conducive to carrying out his artistic tendencies without restrictions, a freedom that he had not fully experienced with other studios. This freedom to explore and expand his works with extended versions and director's cuts highlights the director's commitment to his cinematic vision and offers viewers a more complete view of his stories.

Fuente: Looper

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.