For many, the beginning of a new year implies new opportunities, but there are those who herald dark times or the end of humanity, for example the singer from Veracruz Yuriwho in interview He assured that the end of life as we know it is very close.

The singer surprised not only her fans, but all Mexicans by talking about a discouraging future for the planet and human beings, due to the ecological problems, wars and natural disasters that have occurred in recent months.

“For me, I think this is the last generation on this planet because I know what it says in the Bible, this planet is not going to last long because it can't hold it anymore,” he said in an interview for the program “Sale el sol.” .

“Global warming, the things that are happening, the earthquakes, and without God, even worse. Look at what is happening in Israel, it is cruelty,” he added.

The interpreter of “Give me a kiss” also He pointed out that those who have studied religious texts are aware that the situation will not improve, Therefore, he asked the public to prepare for what may happen.

“Those of us who know the word knew that this was going to happen and it is not going to stop, it is going from bad to worse. We have to be prepared because difficult times are coming for humanity.”

Likewise, she invited her fans to reflect and work spiritually, just as her family has done: “If you do not hold on to God, you will not be able to survive; I, as a Christian woman, am preparing myself spiritually, I am preparing to my daughter”.

As expected, his words divided the opinions of users.because while some supported his words, others assured that he did not say anything new, because like every species, humans will one day cease to exist and that has nothing to do with religion, but with science.

“The world has been ending since before Christ. Perhaps it refers to the human race, but that is still many years away”, “Since humans have existed it has always been said that the world is going to end”, “There has always been natural disasters and in reality no one knows when it will be (the end of the world)”, “You are right Yuri, the world is not going to hold on anymore”, are just some of the messages that can be read.

