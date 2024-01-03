If you are thinking of buying a tablet to give as a Christmas gift and you think that iPads are too expensive, you may be happy to know that you can get one for only 325 euros. MediaMarkt has reduced the iPad 2021 and also delivers it to you on time for Kings without shipping costs.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

With an official and usual price of 429 euros for the version on offer, the most basic, MediaMarkt gives us this tablet for about 104 euros less, at an attractive 325 euros; a price capable of competing with most low-mid-range Android models. In addition, shipping is free and fast: it will arrive in time for Reyes, but, if we prefer, we can also pick it up ourselves in the store and at no cost, to ensure we have it without problems.

The iPad (2021) is the most basic model for sale within the range of tablets Apple and it is ideal for multipurpose use, as well as making it the first tablet for the little ones in the house.

It comes with the brand's classic design, that of the first iPad, therefore including the Home button with Touch ID and maintaining the top and bottom frames.

On the other hand, mount the processor A13 Bionic from Apple and in the case of the offer, it comes with 64GB storage, the input capacity, leaving the model with 256 GB above. In addition, the reduced model also does not have connectivity via SIM card, settling for WiFi and Bluetooth.

What it does have is a 12 MP front camera for video calls, while the rear camera remains at 8 Mp. It also has a USB-C port for charging and connecting external storage devices, as well as for charging the Apple Pencilwith which it is compatible, as well as with the Smart Keyboard.

