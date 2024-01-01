We live in a time where technology and devices, whether mobile phones or computers, are omnipresent, but This very useful reality also brings with it a series of problems and risks..

With 2024 about to begin, cybersecurity is presented as a key priority, and to try to ensure that this concern does not end in problems, It is essential to take a closer look at some online habits that many people have and that they should reconsider to protect their information and privacy..

“As stated by the National Cybersecurity Institute of Spain (INCIBE), in its latest Cybersecurity Balance, they managed around 119,000 cybersecurity incidents from their Security Incident Response Center (INCIBE-CERT), which translates 9% more compared to the previous year,” Víctor Deutsch, specialist and professor of cybersecurity at IMMUNE Technology Institute, explains in an interview for Computer Hoy.

“Therefore, it must be highlighted that despite certain changes, challenges persist and, in some cases, have evolved. Cybercriminals continue to innovate their tactics, which requires constant updating of security knowledge and practices by criminals. users,” he continues.

7 online habits that you should change to be protected in 2024

1. Leave the computer unlocked

One of the most common and underrated habits is to leave your precious computer, or even cell phone, unlocked when you walk away. Although the environment may seem safe, this simple gesture can be the gateway for unwanted intruders..

2. Accept the terms of service without conscience

Almost all of us have been guilty of clicking “Accept” without reading the Terms of Service. However, This digital contract often contains clauses that could compromise our privacy more than we imagine..

“It is essential that users review and understand the privacy policies of the platforms and services they use. This means knowing what data is collected, how it is used and with whom it is shared. By being informed, users can make more conscious decisions about which platforms they want to use and how they want to configure their privacy settings. This way, they can limit the visibility of certain information to specific friends or contacts, disable geolocation when it is not necessary, or control what type of data is shared with third parties through applications and services,” adds Víctor Deutsch.

3. Ignore updates on your mobile or computer

Software updates are often seen as annoying interruptions, but ignoring them can leave your devices exposed to unnecessary risks. Think that they focus, among other aspects, on perfecting the user experience by correcting specific errors or bugs in the system.

Rapid deployment of security patches helps protect devices from vulnerabilities that they have just discovered.

4. Weak passwords despite warnings

The use of weak passwords or their repetition in multiple accounts is a vulnerability commonly exploited by cybercriminals.

“One of the biggest challenges continues to be the use of weak passwords or their reuse in multiple accounts and/or applications, which facilitates unauthorized access to sensitive data by cybercriminals,” comments the expert.

5. Falling into the trap of deceptive emails ('phishing')

Fraudulent emails continue to be a preferred tool for cybercriminals to carry out scams and phishing attacks.

“It is important not to forget a gesture that could save us a lot of problems. The tendency to click on links or download attachments from unknown or suspicious emails can lead to the installation of 'malware' or the theft of credentials,” adds Víctor Deutsch.

6. Unprotected wireless networks

With the proliferation of connected devices, Wireless networks become critical points of vulnerability.

As the interviewee explains, “we must highlight the dangers of using public WiFi networks without adequate security measures. These open networks are easy targets for data interception by malicious third parties, which can compromise privacy and security of the information transmitted through them”.

“The latest trends in cybersecurity reflect a constant evolution of digital threats and the way attackers operate. These trends include targeted attacks, the rise of ransomware, the exploitation of artificial intelligence, and the growth of cybercrime as a service,” the expert adds to everything discussed.

7. Manage personal information online

Personal information shared online contributes to your digital footprint, and careless handling can have long-term consequences.

With all this, Everyone can become more intelligent and, above all, aware when it comes to the online world.. By adopting safe practices and changing digital habits, you help strengthen your defense against what awaits us in 2024.

“Current trends in cybersecurity demand that users take a more comprehensive and proactive approach to their protection strategies. This involves increased awareness, stronger preventative measures, and the adoption of advanced technologies to safeguard their systems and data against digital threats in constant evolution,” concludes the expert.