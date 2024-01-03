After suffering countless hardships in recent years, PC VR users have received the best gift from the Three Wise Men possible: a mod called UEVR that allows you to play more than 11,000 PC games in virtual reality.

Created by developer Praydog for more than two years, The UEVR mod is a technological prodigy– An injector that allows you to play any game created with Unreal Engine 4.8 and later in virtual reality. You can see it here:

Many people mistakenly believe that playing in virtual reality is like putting a screen in your eyes. What many do not realize, until they experience it, is that thanks to lenses The games look in 3D, and on a real scale.

A four-meter enemy does not measure the few centimeters that the TV or monitor is tall, but you really see him as a four-meter-tall giant. And the same applies to the castles, vehicles and settings that you see in life size.

UEVR, the mod that allows you to play 11,000 PC games in virtual reality

Gaming virtual reality is dominated by Meta's Quest 2 and 3 standalone glasses, mobile hardware, with the limitations that entails. Companies develop games with Quest in mindso PC VR users are frustrated because almost no one creates games that take advantage of their powerful hardware.

The UEVR mod opens access to more than 11,000 PC games, hundreds of them AAA games, which since yesterday can be played in virtual reality. We are talking about titles like GTA, Robocop Rogue City, Atomic Heart, Returnal, Crash Bandicoot 4, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Soul Calibur VI, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Returnal, and hundreds and hundreds more.

For PC VR users it is a revolutionnot only because they can play AAA games in virtual reality, but also because there are many genres that almost do not exist in this format: Japanese role-playing games, turn-based tactical strategy, fighting games, etc.

UEVR supports all games created with Unreal Engine 4.8 or higherwhich was where Epic Games started adding VR plugin support.

First-person titles play like this, while third-person titles can be switched to first-person if desired.

UEVR is not limited to just generating a 3D image and projecting it in real size. Get things like the 6DOF movement (six degrees of freedom), which allows you to explore the scenario by freely moving your head and body, the separation of weapons in shooters to be able to play with motion controls, or the separation of menus and interface, which are usually flat, so that they are integrated into the new 3D view.

The amazing thing is that The mod achieves all this universally, that is, it works by default in thousands of games.

So you can download and use the UEVR mod

The operation of UEVR is simple. You just have to start the game, and then the UEVR injector, which activates the virtual reality mode. Some games work directly, in others you have to make adjustments in a pop-up menu to position the camera correctly, or eliminate graphical glitches.

Fortunately You can download settings for each game that other users have already adjustedso you just have to start the game, and that's it.

Many titles look native VR, but in most cases graphical glitches, 2D video scenes, superimposed interface in the middle of the screen, etc. may appear. It's the small price you have to pay for playing games in virtual reality that were not designed for this new format.

It must also be taken into account that converting a game to VR requires generating a double image and maintaining a high framerate to avoid motion sickness, so you need a powerful PCor lower the graphic quality and resolution, to be able to play the most brutal games.

You can download the Praydog UEVR mod for free on Github. There you can also find a tool that analyzes your collection of Steam games, and tells you which ones are compatible with UEVR. In this document you have the list of games that have been tested, with their compatibility level, videos and tutorials to learn how to use UEVR.

Note that some antivirus consider that UEVR is a virus, and do not allow it to be used. This is because its injector, which “inserts” the VR mode into games, uses access techniques that can be mistaken for a virus. But the software is totally secure. If the antivirus blocks it, put it in the exceptions list.

Praydog's UEVR mod allows you to play more than 11,000 PC games in virtual reality. PC VR users hope this will make the format more attractive, and companies will be encouraged to add VR modes to their games.