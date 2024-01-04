Giving gifts to your children and brightening their lives with that gesture is something that every parent always longs for. And for some time now, one of the best presents can be a PC gamer, since it is one of the most common hobbies of most children and young people. This is what a player did at the request of his son, buying new gaming equipment, which cost him around $1,300 dollars. But apparently, he didn't check the gift configuration properly, since it has hardware released more than a decade ago.

A user on Reddit says that it was a friend who purchased the “new” gaming PC, detailing that it has an Intel i5 2500 (without the K label) and a GTX 1660 ti graphics card from Nvidia. Parts that are already somewhat old, especially the processor, as hardware enthusiasts will know. This is because the CPU was launched in 2011 and received its last security and maintenance update in 2019. In addition, the i5 2500 and the motherboard work only with DDR3 memory, which is almost obsolete because at least the standard current is DDR4.

And about the 1660 ti GPU, this was released in 2019, which could still offer good performance in relatively new games, as long as medium graphics settings are chosen. But the problem is that by having an old processor, board and memory, performance will be affected, causing the graphics card to not perform as it should in many games and applications.

In the comments of the publication, the community in general believes that selling this type of hardware and labeling it as part of a current “gamer PC” and for that price, is downright deceptive. The creator of the post says that his friend bought this “custom-made” PC, and a user responds: “Yes, custom-made 12 years ago.”

And furthermore, the same player tells him to tell his friend that the next time he wants to buy something related to PCs, ask for his help before paying. Something that we also share in Tarreo and that we have said several times, since it is the best advice: always seek advice from family or friends who know more about computing (or anything really), and not only when buying a new PC, but also when we seek to update any equipment.