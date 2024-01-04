Yildiz is more excited about Kerim every day, the young people have gone from barely knowing each other to starting to fool around on their cell phones, going on dates and enjoying their time together: They seem very comfortable!

However, there are two people who do not want them to be together: Şahika and her mother Asuman, who prefers that she be with Halit because of her wealth. Both are trying hard to truncate the possible new couple! And it seems that they are achieving it…

Asuman went to the Argun company to tell Halit the whole truth, but Şahika stood in his way and ended up making up a lie: she and Kerim were secretly dating!

Both Halit and Asuman were left speechless, and she had to apologize to the director for trying to make trouble with her financier. Halit wants to get back with Yildiz at all costs.

Upon arriving home, Asuman wasted no time and told Yildiz the news. The young woman was shocked! How could Kerim be dating Şahika? If he had been with her at all! What is the young woman going to do now?

