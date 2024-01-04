Yildiz has just had one of the biggest disappointments of his life. The young woman, who was very excited about Kerim and had begun to get to know each other little by little, has fallen from the cloud.

His mother told him that the financier is dating Şahika and that they were carrying him secretly. You can't believe it!

What he doesn't know is that everything is a lie from Şahika in which his mother has collaborated because they don't want them to be together. But Kerim does want to be with her!

What is Yildiz going to do now? Will he talk to Kerim?

