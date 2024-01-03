The young woman continues helping and getting closer to Asiye with the idea of ​​becoming her friend and then betraying her. Her only objective is for her to fight Doruk and… it seems that she has achieved her objective!

Yasmin insults young Atakul and tells Asiye not to let anyone get in the way of their perfect relationship. The young woman goes further and ends up telling her supposed friend that the day before Doruk met her ex and that she hid from him.

Although Asiye tries to hide it, she cannot suppress her jealousy or anger and lets her boyfriend know.

The young woman asks him directly about that mysterious girl, causing a new argument between the two. Will the couple be able to solve their problems? Will they discover that it is all a plan to end them?

