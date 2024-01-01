They call it China's “city of the future.” And although such a title is already ambitious in itself, the new Xiong'an area is actually much more. Its objective is to become a huge metropolis that triples the size of New York, a gigantic development pole with a “green”, modern approach and with a strong commitment to technology and innovation that would be located just 100 km southwest of Beijing. . One of its purposes is in fact to relieve the saturated Chinese capital, where around 21 million people reside, by taking over at least a part of its “non-essential” state departments and companies.

The project is certainly ambitious.

So much so that there are those who claim that he is Xi Jinping's favorite.

“The city of the future”. That is the nickname that Xiong'an has earned, an ambitious project promoted by the Chinese authorities in the province of Hebei, one hundred kilometers southwest of Beijing. Its purpose is to promote the development of the region between Beijing, Tianjin Shijiazhuang and relieve the country's populous and saturated capital, assuming offices of institutions and companies that are not essential for its role as the country's administrative head.

The plans announced at the time by the Executive involve creating an area of ​​around 2,000 km2, almost three times the size of New York, and a range of “national importance” comparable to the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen or Shanghai Pudong. All in an environment that, according to the initial planning, will allow its residents to enjoy an urbanized and green city: residents will have a park 300 m from their homes and a belt of trees one kilometer away.









Seven years and billions. The project is not entirely new. China announced it with great fanfare nearly seven years ago, in April 2017, when it presented it as “a crucial strategy for the millennium” focused on three counties located in the region formed by Beijing, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang. “The new area, together with Beijing and Tianjin, will form a conglomerate of world-class cities and will boost all economic growth in northern China,” celebrated Xing Tianhe, director of the Hebei Urban Planning Association.

Since then, Xiong'an has gone beyond paper to take shape on the ground. In April CGTN, linked to the Chinese State, took stock of the efforts deployed over recent years in the area and the investment that has already been mobilized. According to their calculations, by the end of 2022 the area had received 510 billion yuan, equivalent to about 72 billion dollars, a notable injection of funds that had focused on 240 projects. The forecasts were even more ambitious for 2023, with the launch of 270 projects that would mobilize a total investment of about 96.7 billion dollars.









Filling with content. Beyond the investment data, the Chinese Executive itself has been in charge of puffing out its chest for the constructions that have been taking shape in the region and the activity that Xiong'an has been capturing. In April and October, the Xinhua agency published two reports showing how advanced the buildings of the Research and Innovation Institute are, linked to the Academy of Sciences, the new sports center, the headquarters of China Satellite Network Group or the China Telecom industrial park.

CGTN specifies that during the last six years, state-owned companies have created more than 140 institutions in Xiong'an and dozens of companies have set up shop in the region's Business Services Center. The objective, as already noted in 2017, when the project was presented, is to relieve neighboring Beijing.

In March 2022, Xiong'an already had around 4,000 registered companies, the vast majority – more than 80% – scientific and technological companies that relocated from the capital. Universities, hospitals and institutions that were previously based in Beijing have also been installed in the new area.

The technological bet. One of Xiong'an's big bets is technological development. When planning the city, prominent weight has been given to the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, big data and cloud computing. A blockchain laboratory was created in the area three years ago and the area benefits from a $156 million urban computing center that aspires to become its “brain,” with different platforms focused on supercomputing, computing in the cloud, IoT, AI, augmented reality or virtual technology. One of its purposes is to store a digital twin for development.

“Xiong'an will be a leader in innovation and will offer endless possibilities and opportunities,” explains Yuan Xiaodong, chief technology officer of Xiong'an Yunwang Technology Co, which participated in the Urban Computing Center project. They are not the only demonstrations of the new region's commitment to technological deployment. At the end of 2019, it launched a digital yuan pilot project, proposing its use in banks, supermarkets and hotels, and the city has been equipped with more than 3,500 stations that guarantee extensive 5G coverage.









Under the gaze of Xi Jinping. Proof of the importance and scope of the project is that it has deserved special attention from China's top leader, Xi Jinping. In May, the leader boarded a high-speed train to travel to Xiong'an, where he visited the railway station and a community of “more than 5,000 relocated residents.” Those responsible for the project have designed a package of measures, with incentives and subsidies, to attract professionals to Xiong'an and at the same time facilitate the development of industries in areas such as information technology, biotechnology or new materials.

“The development of the Xiong'an New Area is a project of millenary importance and must be promoted with concrete actions and sustained efforts,” highlights Xi Jinping, who stressed the importance of Xiong'an to free Beijing from the weight of functions that They are not essential for its capital role.

Work ahead. Since it was announced in April 2017, Xiong'an has managed to jump off paper and take shape on the ground little by little; But that doesn't mean he doesn't still have work ahead of him. The Economist dedicated a report to it months ago in which it explained that despite the significant number of works underway, there are only a handful of completed projects, and that although the region has improved its communications with Beijing or Tianjin, which has allowed to cut the travel time from the west of Beijing to just 50 minutes, it still lacks a good road network between the different counties that make up Xiong'an.

The British media also assures that there are institutions that have resisted moving to the new area from the capital. During his May visit, Jinping himself called for a “solid” approach to efforts to free Beijing from tasks not essential to its role as capital. The project still has a long horizon ahead. It is estimated that the relocation stage will still last about a decade, until 2035, and Xiong'an is expected to be a functional “modern socialist city” by the middle of this century.

Featured Image: Chapman Taylor

In Xataka: This city has just become a mass tourism phenomenon in China. Their secret: the barbecue