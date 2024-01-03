loading…

President Xi Jinping calls for Taiwan's reunification with China. He also called for the rise of China. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan which are scheduled to take place on January 13 2024, President Xi Jinping said in his 2023 end-of-year speech that Taiwan will reunite with China.

Amid high tensions between China and Taiwan, Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized his stance that Taiwan is part of China and must undergo reunification in the future—by military force if necessary.

“All Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait must be bound by a common cause and participate in the glorious rise of the Chinese nation,” Xi Jinping said in his speech.

“Mother Earth will definitely be reunited,” he added, as quoted by ANI, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Xi Jinping's speech is the second time in recent days regarding the Taiwan issue. He also said something similar, namely reuniting Taiwan, at a symposium in Beijing commemorating the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, the founding father of Communist China.

“Full reunification of the Motherland is an irresistible trend,” Xi Jinping said at the event, adding that China will resolutely prevent anyone from dividing the two sides.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, residents are preparing to go to the voting stations. Recent polls show people support independent candidate Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan separatists

China is very angry at international indications regarding Taiwan's independence. The Chinese military conducted live-fire drills for weeks around Taiwan in 2022 after the then Speaker of the United States (US) House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, traveled there.