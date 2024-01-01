Various sources claim that Xbox is working on interesting changes and updates for your ecosystem. One of his projects could arrive this year and, as we informed you a long time ago, it would be related to your achievement system. Apparently, it is a matter of waiting just a little longer for this section to be renewed with attractive new features.

Find out: Xbox Game Pass: how much money did the service save you in 2023? The sum will surprise you

Video: Xbox will take the industry to the next level

Xbox will renew its achievement system in 2024, according to reports

Changes to the Xbox achievement system are on the way

From September 2023, there are reports that Xbox will completely renew its achievement system. Among the new features there would be a new achievement that would be equivalent to the PlayStation Platinum trophy. While the project has not been officially confirmed, more sources recently spoke about it.

The informant oftentimes nick He noted that the update for this section of the Xbox ecosystem is imminent. According to his sources, will arrive sometime this year, although he does not know for sure when it will happen. Not all the adjustments that the company is supposedly planning are known either.

He stated that Xbox is almost done with preparations for this novelty, so it could reveal the first details soon. However, he warned that the changes could also take time, as it is likely that they will be in Beta phase first and will be gradually released at some point in the future. 2024.

“What I'm hearing is that Xbox is almost ready with its achievement overhaul, with changes to achievements, and we should see it next year. When they say next year I assume they are aware that it is New Year's Eve, so I assume they mean 2024.

“At the very least, they should show us, because they already know that sometimes they put things in Beta phase and then they go through different rings of testing,” said the insider.

While Shpeshal Nick has proven to be a reliable source in the past, it will be best to wait for official information. The idea of ​​a possible renewal of the achievement system makes sense, since this section has undergone very few changes in its history.

In case you missed it: “When a pig flies”, Banjo-Kazooie creator thinks there will be no new installment

In this link you can find all the news related to Xbox.

Related video: Xbox One, from failure to revolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente