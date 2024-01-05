Although 2023 was a great year for video games and it is difficult for 2024 to surpass it, the companies have projects in development and the occasional surprise. Xbox apparently he wants to start the year on the right foot and could well be preparing your first event and your first surprise.

The beginning of the year is characterized by stillness in all industries, but that does not last long and in the video game industry it seems Xbox wants to be the company that takes the lead and holds one of the first events of the year.

According to the informant eXtas1sthe company would be organizing a presentation of the cut Developer Directa space reserved for sharing news about the development of already announced games, such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade II o Towerbornejust as he did last year.

Xbox would start 2024 with a surprise game

The most interesting thing is that the informant says that his sources have told him that Xbox I would be saving a “main course“, one last surprise just as he did with Hi-Fi RUSHin the sense that the company would announce a game at the event and launch it in a surprising way, without any fanfare.

Nevertheless, eXtas1s He warned that it is possible that it is not a game launching on the same day, but rather a date close to the event, but in any case we would be talking about a surprise project.

Unfortunately, the tipster did not share any further details of this alleged event, so the only thing left is to wait for confirmation.

It is worth reminding you that this is unofficial information, so you should not assume that the event will occur. However, you should also know that eXtas1s is an informant who has proven to be reliable, as he once anticipated that an ATLUS game would arrive on Xbox GamePass and it came true days later.

Are you expecting any surprises from Xbox? Tell us in the comments.

