Microsoft Not only has it made changes to its Rewards program, it recently also modified an attractive benefit from Xbox Game Pass without prior notice. We refer to the section Questswhich offers missions so that subscribers can earn points and later redeem them for rewards.

Unfortunately, recent changes make obtaining them more complicated and that the players must invest more time to score points. Due to this, part of the community expressed his discontent on forums and social networks.

Fans are not happy with changes to Xbox Game Pass Quests

The program Xbox Game Pass Quests underwent some changes in recent days and, of course, they did not go unnoticed by the players. For some reason, Microsoft decided remove missions or tasks associated with specific games.

Because of this, players can no longer earn valuable points for playing certain titles from Xbox Game Pass. Instead, the company increased weekly quests from 10 to 20 points and made the Quest Collector task now worth 1000 points instead of 500.

Although the program continues to offer the same amount of points to players, part of the community is upset because it is more difficult to get them. To put this into perspective, subscribers now need to play some title on the service on 30 different days. Additionally, they must achieve 1 achievement in 15 different days.

With this, Xbox wants players to be active for more days in the service, because only then will they be able to get the great reward of 1000 points. As we told you, some subscribers are upset with the changes, because they know that now they will get fewer points and, therefore, fewer rewards.

“This is ridiculous, it seems like they are making it harder to earn points every month,” said one upset player. As of this writing, Microsoft has not commented on changes to Xbox Game Pass Quests.

Visit this page to find out all the news related to Xbox Game Pass and its games.

