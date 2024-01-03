Varied and well-known games for the first weeks of the year.

Xbox Game Pass announces January 2024 games

Everything ready to start the year in Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's console subscription service that offers games from the day of their launch along with hundreds of high-quality titles with friends as well as console on PC or the cloud. Now that the month of January has begun, it has also been made known the games that will be added to the service in the coming days.

Close to the Sun is the first game available on Game Pass this month. Available on Cloud, console and PC, it is an adventure in international waters, where Rose Archer searches for her sister, having to overcome unknown dangers to understand the fate of the Helios and its inhabitants in this steampunk proposal.

Hell Let Loose It will arrive tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series XS, framing and taking you to the battlefields of World War II in an ever-expanding, hardcore, first-person shooter experience. For its part, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It will arrive on January 9 on Cloud, console and PC to bring Eivor's great adventure to new players.

In addition to all these titles, Xbox Game Pass will add more games until mid-January:

Figment (Cloud, console and PC) – January 9Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, console and PC) – January 11We Happy Few (Cloud, console and PC) – January 11Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, console and PC) – January 16 JanuaryThose Who Remain (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 16

Xbox Game Pass in and out

In the absence of knowing the games that will arrive in the second part of the month, it is already known that Xbox Game Pass will lose five great games at the beginning of 2024, being available today and with a 20% discount if you want to be purchased . That said, it is only worth mentioning that Dead by Daylight: Chucky, Hello Neighbor 2 Anniversary Update y Sea of Thieves They become the games of the month that add free DLC for subscribers, while the rest could receive new achievements soon.

