Microsoft wants to 2024 Let's be an excellent year for Xbox Game Pass users. Proof of this is that it has just revealed the first games that the service will receive and there is excellent news for subscribers. This because of there will be interesting AAA and various independent proposals during the first half of January.

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024?

Users of the service no longer have to wait any longer to enjoy new titles, since Xbox Game Pass today received Close to the Sun, a title inspired by BioShock. This striking title is now available on the service for consoles, PC and the cloud.

Ubisoft y Capcom They continue to support the service, so subscribers will later be able to enjoy great games from the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2. As if that were not enough, Hell Let Loose will arrive in the catalog, while We Happy Few will return by surprise.

Finally, players will be able to enjoy fun titles like Those Who Remain, Super Mega Baseball 4 and Figment. Below, I leave you the complete list of games for the first half of January, with their respective dates and platforms:

8 great games are on their way to Xbox Game Pass

Now available:

Close to the Sun (consolas, PC y nube)

January 4:

Hell Let Loose (Xbox Series X|S, PC y nube)

January 9th:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (consoles, PC and cloud) Figment (consoles, PC and cloud)

January 11:

Super Mega Baseball 4 (consoles, PC and cloud) We Happy Few (consoles, PC and cloud)

January 16:

Resident Evil 2 (consoles, PC and cloud) Those Who Remain (consoles, PC and cloud)

