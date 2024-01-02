The subscription service says goodbye to five games after a few months of being available.

Xbox Game Pass announces the first departures of 2024

The subscription service Xbox Game Pass It has become a flagship of the Microsoft console and even the computers of many players as it is a quality subscription service offering games from the day of their launch along with hundreds of high-quality titles with friends on console, PC or the cloud. However, just as games are added constantly, from time to time you have to say goodbye to some other title.

The beginning of the year has arrived with an announcement from Xbox in which they reveal five games that will leave Game Pass in the next two weeks, all being renowned titles that could be considered major absences. Luckily, it is worth remembering that all these games have a 20% discount if you want to add them to the game library.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Garden StoryGrand Theft Auto V (Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S)Moto GP 22Persona 3 PortablePersona 4 Golden

Curiously, the release of GTA V was leaked a few days ago through a totally unexpected notification, although it is true that the title returned to the Microsoft service towards the middle of the year, during the summer more specifically, It is very common for certain video games to be kept for only 6 months. in it by agreements with the companies.

Luckily, Game Pass will continue to add games throughout the year, although not all releases will be able to benefit from the service. Without going any further, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in the coming weeks, being absent from it. For its part, the arrival of Persona 3 Reload would justify the release of Persona 3 Portable, although what is clear is that sooner or later it could be Game Pass meat.

