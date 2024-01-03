Baldur's Gate 3 was one of the most important releases of 2023. Although it took a while to arrive, the versions for the next-gen consoles of Microsoft They debuted in December. Since then, fans have been wondering if they will be able to play it for no additional charge through the Xbox Game Pass service.

Previously, Running Studios confirmed that there are no plans to bring the ambitious fantasy RPG to Microsoft's service. He argued that experience is very robust and offers a lot of contentso it is considered that the price at which it is sold it's fair.

Although the studio is unlikely to change its stance in the near future, it seems there is hope for the service subscribers who want to enter the fantastic world of this franchise for the first time. Of course, it is best to moderate your expectations.

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 could come to Xbox Game Pass

This week, the site TrueAchievements announced that it received a notification suggesting that Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, a special bundle that includes enhanced versions of the original installments of the franchise, could join the subscription service's catalog. . It appears other players have received a similar message in recent days.

“Rediscover 2 classic role-playing games. Customize your hero, recruit brave allies, and explore mystical realms in your quest for adventure, profit…and the truth. Play Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 with Game Pass,” the message reads.

As explained, when the message is clicked, the application redirects users to the main store page of the package that includes both games, but not available for free with Xbox Game Pass. So it's a mystery if this is a mistake or if Microsoft announced in advance that these classic RPGs will be part of the service at some point.

The first installments of Baldur's Gate would arrive on Xbox Game Pass, according to a message

According to TrueAchievements, this is the second time that an app notification announces that these games are coming to the subscription service. In August 2023, players received a similar message, but the titles never joined the catalog. Will the same thing happen?

With any luck, Microsoft program members will be able to enjoy these cult titles at no additional charge. The first installment debuted in 1998while the sequel hit stores in 2000. The Enhanced Edition incorporates improvements and new content.

But tell us, do you think the first deliveries of the franchise will be part of the service? Let us read you in the comments.

