Microsoft ha introduced the first batch of video games available in January in the Xbox Game Pass service catalog. Among the titles already available and arriving soon we also find Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the penultimate chapter of the famous Ubisoft saga.

Below is the full list of additions:

Close to the Sun (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – già disponibile

Hell Let Loose (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 4 gennaio

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 9 gennaio

Figment (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 9 gennaio

Super Mega Baseball 4 (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 11 gennaio

We Happy Few (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 11 gennaio

Resident Evil 2 (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 16 gennaio

Those Wo Remain (PC, Xbox, Cloud) – 16 gennaio

We also report the list of video games that will be removed from the service from January 15th:

Grand Theft Auto V (no longer available from January 5th) Garden Story MotoGP 22 Persona 4 Golden Persona 3 Portable

