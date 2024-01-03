Baldur's Gate 3 sneaked onto the radar of many thanks to the fact that it is a good game and after it received a lot of attention for amazing erotic scenes made possible thanks to the RPG system of affinity between characters. Unfortunately, Xbox does not want you to share this content, but instead censors it and even bans it. more than 1 year.

You read it right, this is what the user reported Daddy_Vegaswho went to reddit to warn Internet users about the strong censorship measures of the ecosystem of Xbox.

The user commented that he recorded 3 clips of Baldur’s Gate 3 that included sexual material, precisely “nude camp fun.” The surprise that the player got, however, is that these clips were sent directly to the Xbox servers as part of the functions of Share integrated into the console.

Baldur's Gate 3 player will not be able to play online due to Xbox censorship

This caused the player to receive 3 claims from Microsoft, which resulted in 3 almost simultaneous suspensions. The first era of 4 daysthe second of 22 and the third of 366. As a consequence, the user will not be able to play any video game that requires an online connection until the beginning of 2025.

“Do not record clips (with sexual content from Baldur's Gate 3) unless you want your account to be banned,” the user on reddit warned.

The user mentioned that he took action on the matter and claimed the suspensions with the intention that Microsoft resolves them in their favor.

Xbox banned player for 1 year for trying to share sexual content from Baldur's Gate

What do you think of this case? Do you think there should be suspensions for using one of the Xbox features in an official game running on the system? Tell us in the comments.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

