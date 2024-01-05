Xbox and PlayStation offer juicy offers in their respective stores these days. So it's normal to know that companies promote some of the best discounts. The social networks of PlayStation For the United Kingdom they did just this, as they announced that their fans can get the Yakuza saga at a bargain price.

Xbox from the United Kingdom took advantage of this strategy, as he did not hesitate when publishing a similar message. The big difference is that He boasted that his players should not spend a lot to enjoy the franchise SEGA, since several of its titles are available on Xbox Game Pass. This interaction did not go unnoticed by the players, who had various types of reactions.

PlayStation boasted that its players can purchase the first 6 installments of Yakuza for only £25 GBP. This thanks to the sale season from the beginning of the year. Many followers of the brand were interested in the offer, because from their point of view it is very worth it.

Everything changed when Xbox published a very similar message, listing even more games from the SEGA franchise and stating that they can all be played on Xbox Game Pass, at no additional cost. Clearly, it was a message in response to PlayStation's post.

As expected, the community noticed and posted all kinds of responses in both posts. Some players took it with humor and celebrated the interaction between companies. On the other hand, certain fans argued about the issue and divided themselves into 2 sides: those who prefer a subscription y who prefer to purchase the games.

Others acknowledged Xbox's move and claimed it was a stone to PlayStation. Some fans discussed the companies' different strategies regarding services. Finally, there were players who remembered that PlayStation Plus has also offered the Yakuza titles.

PlayStation and Xbox had a peculiar interaction on social networks

