Four NATO countries in Europe will buy 1,000 Patriot missiles amid their concerns over Russia's war against Ukraine. Photo/NATO

BERLIN – Four member countries NATO in Europe (Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain) will purchase up to 1,000 Patriot missiles to strengthen their air defenses. This decision was taken amidst anxiety among alliance members over the war Russia against Ukraine.

NATO's Support and Procurement Agency supports the four allies' steps.

The four countries have entered into contracts that will expand Patriot missile production in Europe, increasing supplies and ensuring the replenishment of allied supplies.

“I welcome the allies' timely announcement to invest in 1,000 new Patriot air defense missiles to enhance alliance security,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, quoted on the official NATO website, Thursday (4/1/2024).

“This investment shows the strength of transatlantic defense cooperation and NATO's commitment to keeping our people safe. Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians show how important modern air defense is. Increasing ammunition production is key to Ukraine's security and our security,” continued the NATO boss.

A contract worth USD5.5 billion has been awarded to COMLOG, a joint venture between US companies; Raytheon, and German companies; MBDA, located in Schrobenhausen, Germany.

The large order will support the establishment of a Patriot missile production facility in Germany.

The Patriot air defense system can be used to defend against airplanes, helicopters and missiles, as well as intercept them from long distances.

After Russia's war against Ukraine broke out, NATO has deployed Patriot missile batteries to protect its allies on its eastern flank.

NATO allies have also delivered Patriot systems to Ukraine and are committed to further strengthening Kyiv's defenses.

