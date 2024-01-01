Part of the World of Warcraft Classic community has a pretty good time playing the Blizzard title, but on the other hand, there are players who are really angry with the use of some of its features. To the point that they feel betrayed by friends and their brotherhood, claiming that apparently everyone is buying gold.

A situation that has led to comments full of real annoyance and discomfort, since for some time now, there are two versions of World of Warcraft, which have become something that could not even have been imagined a few years ago. The reason behind this is the gold economy in both games. There are constant incidents where during “GDKP-Runs”, which are basically auctioning off items obtained from in-game raids, for virtual gold.

This is how objects can be sold for hundreds of thousands or even millions of gold, which in many cases could not have been obtained legally. Behind this is often the illegal purchase of gold and the still thriving bot culture, which Blizzard apparently cannot cope with and which has thousands of players quite frustrated.

One of them is a Reddit user named Insertblamehere, who says he feels like “a jerk for playing this game fairly,” saying in a post that: “Basically, the title, playing this game fairly is very depressing when people can spend just $20 and get what you spend days growing without any effort. I had a good friend in the guild chat who kept giving me gold farming tips after I asked him how he got all this cool stuff, turns out he just admitted that he buys gold after acting like it's legit. In fact I felt so much disgust towards him that I don't even want to talk to him anymore.”

And to complement his claim, he comments that many respond to this by saying “I have a full-time job and kids, I can't grow these things anymore,” to which he responds: “Then the articles shouldn't come to you. If you no longer have time to dedicate to the game, you shouldn't get cool items, let other people experience the things you did when you were young, you damn losers. Instead, you can spend $200 to dress up as your troll doll with a bunch of imaginary pixels that everyone knows you didn't earn just so you can't relive your youth.”

“I think I'm done with this game, literally everyone is a gold buyer, you all disgust me, gg. Working hard for things and then realizing that no one else is playing the same game as me makes me feel like a fucking idiot. “It's funny how much players hate pay-to-win, but any time you have a game without it, they will literally do anything to create their own pay-to-win,” he says.

In the post, a large number of players confirm his statements as true, commenting “If only Blizzard would do something,” a somewhat ironic thought to which others respond that “At this point, you would ban more than half the population to put an end to it.” ”. Radical idea that other players support, saying “Do it” (quoting the Emperor Palpatine meme) or commenting: “THE ENTIRE CITY MUST BE PURGED.”

Something that to finish, is very similar to what another player comments, who says: “Fuck those people. Gold buyers are the reason we have so many robots and worse inflation. They are the problem and banning them is the only way to stop the botters. “People feel too safe buying gold.”

