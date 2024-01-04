Today, January 4, is celebrated World Hypnosis Day. In this note we explain part of the benefits of this psychological technique that has helped celebrities and public figures. Hypnosis is an induced state of consciousness, characterized by a change in thinking state and an increase in relaxation.. For certain patients it offers numerous benefits, such as greater attention and concentration.

This process, which must be guided by a health professional, is carried out through verbal repetition and the inclusion of mental images to induce a favorable state, between sleep and wakefulness, so that the unconscious can receive suggestions about changes. in behavior. The hypnosis have demonstrated be effective in the case of behaviors that you want to change and to face anxiety or pain more effectively.

Although it is not the most used treatment by psychotherapists, It is important to note that hypnosis is a safe medical treatment. The precautions that must be taken are minimal. Althoughthe choice of treatment must be made by an expert in the area, since this type of mental work is not suitable for all patients.

For those who are able to enter a deep enough state they can experience significant benefits from the treatment. From pain management to stress and anxiety reduction, Hypnosis presents itself as a valuable therapeutic tool for those seeking alternative approaches to improve their mental and emotional well-being.

Which celebrities have benefited from hypnosis?

Matt Damon

A few years ago, in an interview broadcast on television, Matt Damon stated that he had successfully used hypnosis treatment to quit smoking.

Sylvester Stallone

This artist's case shows the power of hypnosis not only to heal, but to create. After starting to see a hypnotherapistStallone managed to find enough creativity and self-confidence to write “Rocky“.

Charlize Theron

Just like Damon, The South African actress and model resorted to hypnosis to quit smoking. Furthermore, Theron confessed that since the moment she discovered hypnosis, she has led a healthier life.

Albert Einstein

It is possible that without hypnosis we would not have had the great technological advances that have been created in recent years. It is claimed that the genius practiced hypnosis on a daily basis. It is said that the Theory of Relativity arose from a hypnotic trance.

Gisele Bündchen

The famous supermodel used hypnosis therapy to prepare to give birth naturally.

