Suara.com – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, received high appreciation from the Malaysian coach, Kim Pan Gon, for his positive contribution to the Garuda squad. Kim Pan Gon expressed praise for his compatriot who previously managed the Vietnam national team, Park Hang-seo.

Apart from that, Kim Pan Gon feels proud to see coaches from South Korea who are increasingly involved in coaching teams in Southeast Asia.

He even claimed that Korean coaches had an advantage over Japanese coaches.

Indonesian National Team Coach, Shin Tae-yong leads a training session at TC in Antalya, Qatar. (doc. PSSI)

“Coach Park Hang-seo achieved great success in Vietnam, and now coach Shin Tae-yong is also showing extraordinary performance in Indonesia,” said Kim Pan Gon as reported on the official FIFA website.

However, this praise is in contrast to the views of several parties in Indonesia regarding Shin Tae-yong's quality.

Criticism came from football observer, Tommy Welly, or known as Bung Towel.

He highlighted the controversial decisions often taken by Shin Tae-yong, especially regarding the naturalization program.

According to Bung Towel, the coach's decision, as in the case of Lilipaly, Nadeo and Pratama Arhan, became a polemic and raised serious questions from various parties.

He also noted that before the match against Iraq in November, Shin Tae-yong made controversial statements regarding the naturalization program.

Now Kim Pan Gon and Shin Tae-yong are preparing their team to compete in the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held in Qatar starting January 12 2024.