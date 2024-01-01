Hollywood's year 2023 concluded with moments of ups and downs, where “Wonka” regained first place at the box office“The Color Purple” posted strong sales, and the industry reached a total of 9 billion dollars in ticket revenue. Although this figure exceeded the 2022 collection, it was still about $2 billion below pre-pandemic levels.

New Year's weekend did not feature a resounding success at the box office, compared to the same period last year, when “Avatar: The Way of Water” swept theaters, this time, a diverse set of movies, including “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “The Boys in the Boat,” “Migration,” “Ferrari,” “The Iron Claw” and “Anyone But You,” struggled to stand out in the most lucrative season of the year. .

But the favorite remained “Wonka”, the Paul King musical starring Timothée Chalamet in the role of a young Willy Wonka. In its third weekend, the Warner Bros. film grossed about $24 million from Friday to Sunday, and 31.8 million taking into account the estimates for the holiday Monday. With this, the film totals 142.5 million dollars.

This surpasses Warner Bros.' “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which, like previous DC superhero films, did not do well at the box office. The sequel to “Aquaman,” directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, grossed $19.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its two-week take to a modest $84.7 million. including New Year's Day estimates.

Weekend sales only tell part of the story this time of year. From Christmas to New Year's, when kids are out of school and many adults are out of work, every day is like Saturday for movie distributors.

Despite the absence of blockbusters during the holidays, the last weekend of the year saw the industry surpass $9 billion in annual grosses in theaters in the United States and Canada for the first time since before the pandemic. Ticket sales for the year increased 21% compared to 2022, according to the data company Comscore.

It was a mark that seemed well within reach during the heights of the “Barbenheimer” summer, when both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were breaking box office records.

The enormous success of those two films changed the trajectory of Hollywood in 2023, but so did the month-long strikes of actors and screenwriters. These forced the postponement of some of the highest-grossing films (most notably “Dune: Part Two”), which reduced an already irregular fall schedule. One exception was the last-minute addition of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which set a new concert film record.

This year, Hollywood needed Swift and every penny to reach $9 billion. She surpassed that threshold on Saturday, one day before the end of the year. That total, however, is still nowhere near the more than $11 billion of the years before the pandemic. The number of releases in 2023 was about 20 films short of those released in 2019.

