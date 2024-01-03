Wonder Woman and her beloved Amazons no longer live on Themyscira, the Paradise Island. Instead, they are now somewhere else in the DC Universe… a little different.

Wonder Woman's Amazons have unveiled their new home in the DC Universe. In the Princess Wonder franchise, the powerful Greek sisters now face a crisis that forces them to abandon their homes due to a global manhunt sparked by a massacre.

In the midst of this chaos, Greece emerges as a safe haven for these warriors, offering them asylum and protection from hostile forces like the Amazon Extradition Entity (AX). Of course, the Amazons of Wonder Woman returning to Greece in the DC Universe… Sounds like a typical homecoming story!

During the third issue of the Amazons Attack series, Queen Nubia and Faruka find an Amazonian refugee camp in Greece. They are guided by ambassador Ismene Dimakos, who assures that Greece is the only country committed to offering refuge to the Amazonas persecuted.

Problems in the new paradise?

Although these words promise security, they also point out risks: concentrating the Amazons in one place makes them vulnerable to possible attacks, even though Greece does not allow AX to operate on its territory. Definitely, Wonder Woman and her people can have real problems in this environment.

This seemingly safe sanctuary could become a battlefield if other countries try to eliminate what they perceive as a threat. And, as is often the case in comics, human beings tend to violate and provoke conflict with everything they fear, which includes superheroes and legends from mythology.

The uncertainty over the final fate of these warriors and their new home raises questions about whether Greece will remain a refuge or become a place of deadly confrontation. The development of the series will reveal the fate of the Amazons and Wonder Woman in this new chapter of their fight for survival.

Why is Themyscira called Paradise Island?

Themyscira, Wonder Woman's homeland, is known as Paradise Island for a reason: it represents an untouchable sanctuary of feminine beauty and strength. This mystical place, wrapped in Greek mythology, stands as a haven of peace and harmony where the Amazons, indomitable warriors, have forged their legacy throughout the ages. DC Universe.

The name Paradise Island encapsulates the essence of this place. It is not only a physical refuge, but a symbol of feminine utopia, where wisdom, courage and compassion are intertwined in everyday life. Surrounded by lush nature and idyllic landscapes, Themyscira not only represents a visually stunning setting, but a symbol of feminine power.

The essence of Paradise Island also lies in its isolation from the outside world, allowing the Amazons to preserve their values ​​and culture without the influences of the outside world. It is a place where community, personal growth and collective strength lead to a unique and exceptional identity. One that Diana Prince also has inside her.