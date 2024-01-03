LG is one of the most recognized manufacturers in everything that has to do with consumer electronics. Their products have an excellent relationship between quality and price and, in addition, thanks to Amazon from time to time we can find irresistible offers that invite us to make a purchase. A good example of this is found in this 43-inch Smart TV whose RRP is 459 euros and which, today, we can buy with a 31% discount: reaching 319 euros. A unique opportunity to get one of the bargains of the day from the e-commerce giant.

4K Processor with Artificial Intelligence

One of the most notable aspects of this Smart TV is its processor. Thanks to its Artificial Intelligence processing, experiencing completely immersive viewing in all our favorite series and movies has never been easier. All this without giving up the best possible user experience, with great fluidity in each transition, as we can see in the more than 700 reviews that we can find from users who have already purchased and tested this television.

In addition, this same processor is the one in charge of rescaling the content to 4K. In this way, we will be able to enjoy much sharper and more precise images at all times.

Maximum control of all your content

This LG Smart TV also has integrated ThinQ and Alexa, which are compatible with both Apple Home Kit, AirPlay and Google. In addition, we can create several user profiles and enjoy content that adapts to the tastes of each of them, thanks to the fact that it has WebOS23. Being one of the main identifying features of the device.

From our profile we will receive personalized notifications, the calendar with the next matches that our favorite team will play and everything that has to do with what meets our interests. Always depending on the subscriptions and services that we have contracted with the different streaming platforms that we have. Dolby Digital Plus adds to the 4K image quality that we have mentioned, offering us an experience very similar to what we could have in a movie theater, if accompanied by a compatible sound bar, but from our own home. Without major distraction.

Once we have seen some of the main features, all that remains is to access Amazon to be able to take advantage of a 31% discount that will allow us to buy this Smart TV with a price slightly higher than 300 euros. A real bargain if we take into account that its original price is 459 euros. A unique opportunity to enjoy one of the best smart televisions currently on the market.