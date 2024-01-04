The tablet market is one of those that has undergone the greatest evolution in recent years. We increasingly have more powerful tablets at our service that allow us to carry out different tasks that, until their appearance, we had to perform from our computer. Of all the manufacturers that exist, Lenovo is always one of those that offers us tablets with the most balanced quality/price ratio. A good example of this is found in the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, whose RRP is 229 euros and which today we can buy for 179 euros. We tell you some of the main features.

Autonomy for the whole day

Tablets are designed to offer their users extra mobility compared to a conventional laptop. For this reason, autonomy is one of the main characteristics that we must look at when we buy this type of product. In this case, Lenovo guarantees us a battery of up to 14 hours of web browsing, allowing us to work with it throughout the day without having to depend on a plug to connect it.

In addition, it integrates Android 12 as an operating system and is compatible with Android 13, so we will be able to update it at any time and enjoy all the features and the thousands of apps that are concentrated in Google Play, covering the needs of all its users. .

All this on a 10.61-inch 2K IPS screen that, together with the four-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, promises to be able to enjoy an experience incomparable to any other tablet in the same price range.

A very versatile device

In addition to consuming multimedia content, this Lenovo Tab M10 Plus also incorporates a reading mode that also has an eye protection system to avoid excess fatigue in our eyes. In reading mode, the screen acquires the same range of colors that we would find with a physical book, making it easier to read any book. In addition, it also offers us the option to switch between chromatic and monochromatic modes, enjoying a greater number of customization options.

As for storage, it has 128 GB that can be expanded up to 1TB if we need it through a MicroSD card. More than enough to store all types of content and applications and be able to enjoy it at any time.

Today, Amazon has reduced this Lenovo M10 Plus by 22%, going from 229 euros to the current 179 euros. As demonstrated by its rating of 4.5 in the more than 310 ratings it has made by users who have previously purchased it, we find one of the best options that we will be able to find currently on the market. And, with this price, even more. Although, yes, only for the fastest!