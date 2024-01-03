Wilson Fisk's role within the MCU will have the same dimension as Thanos' role

The return of Vincent D'Onofrio to the role of Wilson Fisk in the Hawkeye streaming series from Marvel Studios from 2021 helped create a whole new corner of the MCU. Now There is a branch that we can call “urban”where we have series like “Daredevil: Born Again”, “Echo”, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” or even “Hawkeye”. Confirmed by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios is taking its storytelling to the streets where heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil will lead the way.

From Hawkeye, the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, comes the studio's next streaming series, “Echo.” Within this series, Fisk returns from what should have been a fatal shot at the end of Maya Lopez's barrel. But that's not all, “Daredevil: Born Again” will reunite Fisk with Charlie Cox's The Man Without Fear.

What story will these urban series tell?

All rumors indicate that The story will continue to tie together in the fourth Marvel Studios/Sony Spider-Man collaboration, which was recently described as a street-level Civil War. Early rumors suggested that “Daredevil: Born Again” would adapt the story of “Major Fisk” from Marvel Comics. Photos from the set of the series seemed to back up those rumors as they showed a very distinguished-looking Wilson Fisk on the streets of New York. All signs point to big things ahead for Kingpin of Crime.

“MCU street-level corner Thanos. I can't say much, except that, as a chapter in Wilson Fisk's life, this is a crucial one and sets the stage in remarkable ways for what comes next.declared Brad Winderbaum, the head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios.