Porsche has a new Panamera — that is to say, a thoroughly renewed Panamera. For example, generation number three shares most of its genes with the outgoing Panamera, but that does not mean that there is nothing innovative about it. For example, Porsche already promised that its air suspension will be more advanced than ever, allowing the Panamera to lean in corners and squat through its front or rear axle to absorb g-forces… And apparently that's not the only thing that the suspension has to offer. can.

Everything for the likes?

Porsche has shared a short video on its social media in which we see the new Panamera dancing, and we're not just talking about shaking it up and down. In the video we also see the Porsche leaning from front to back and from left to right like a real low rider. The vehicle in question uses its 'Porsche Active Ride' air suspension for this purpose, with which the Germans immediately demonstrate how quickly it can respond.

It is not yet entirely clear whether the production Panamera will soon have such a dance function, although Porsche would not be the first. For example, the Mercedes GLS can already shake up and down, although officially it does so to pry itself out of slippery terrain — because of course the average GLS owner often seeks out such terrain. Tesla's Model