Selena Gómez, the versatile artist who debuted in 2009 with her album “Kiss & Tell,” is contemplating new horizons in her musical career. He recently suggested that will release one more album before retiring completely, according to a preview of the “Smartless” podcast obtained by “E News!”

At the beginning of his career, Gómez He enjoyed the world of music and found fun in touring. Between 2007 and 2011, a period in which she was hired by Hollywood Records and formed the band Selena Gomez & the Scenealso starred in the Disney show “Wizards of Waverly Place”. During that time, he overflowed with energy to participate in multiple projects. However, with the passage of time, the famous woman wants to find stability: “But the older I get, the more I think: 'I would like to find something to settle down with,'” shared.

Now, Gómez considers establishing herself more in the acting field: “I feel like I have one more album inside me, but I'm going to want to relax because I'm tired”he confessed.

Until now, the interpreter of “Same old love” has released three albums, starting with “Stars Dance” (2013), his first solo project, and culminating with “Rare” in 2020. In addition to his musical career, He has continued to participate in various films and series such as “Only murders in the building.”

When was the last time Selena Gómez went on stage?

Selena Gomez's last tour, called Revival, occurred in 2016, but she had to cancel it midway due to a Lupus diagnosis and mental health issues.

In the 55 shows she performed before facing a psychotic break, the famous actress experienced intense pressure. The documentary of her “My mind and me“, published in 2023 on the Apple TV platform, details that Gómez hit rock bottom and expressed not wanting to continue living. Her team made the decision to return her home to rest from the tour. Subsequently, She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a battle she faced in the years that followed.

