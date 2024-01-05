As you know, WiFi is that technology that allows you to connect to the Internet wirelessly, without cables, it's that simple.. It has become an essential part of everyone's lives, as it allows us to use devices such as mobile phones, computers, tablets and Smart TVs.

The “latest”—WiFi 7 could already be established as the next generation, although it is not yet widely available—version of the WiFi standard, WiFi 6E, offers a series of improvements over previous versions.

A little extra note: Do not confuse WiFi 6 with WiFi 6E. WiFi 6 was released in 2019 and offers improvements over WiFi 5. WiFi 6E is an extension of WiFi 6 that adds the 6 GHz frequency band.

In short, WiFi 6E will allow you to enjoy a faster, smoother and more stable wireless Internet experience. You will be able to download larger files in less time, watch streaming videos in high definition without interruptions and play online with lower latency.

WiFi 6E: Faster data transfer speeds and higher efficiency

As mentioned before, WiFi 6E uses the 6GHz frequency band, which has much higher bandwidth than the 2.4GHz and 5GH frequency bands.z used by previous versions of WiFi. This allows for much faster speeds.

For example, WiFi 6E can offer Data transfer speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, compared to 3.5 Gbps for WiFi 5. This means you can download larger files in less time, like an HD movie in just a few seconds.

On the other hand, it also improves efficiency, meaning it can support more connected devices at once. This is made possible by a number of new technologies, including:

Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA): This technology allows multiple devices to receive data simultaneously, reducing network congestion. Beamforming: Makes it possible for WiFi 6E routers to send data directly to devices, reducing interference with other devices nearby.

Who needs WiFi 6E and how to have it in your home?

The answer to the first part of the question seems simple. Generally, users who need very high data transfer speeds or have many devices connected at once, such as online gamers, content creators, and businesses using IoT devices.

To get WiFi 6E you will need a suitable router and compatible devices. Routers with WiFi 6E are now available on the market, and compatible devices are becoming increasingly common.

Of course, before you jump in and get carried away with all this data, you should make sure that your devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets and others, are compatible with WiFi 6E. Newer ones are likely to have this capability, so It is recommended that you consult the specifications.

For example, currently most – but not all – high-end smartphones, such as the Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro, support WiFi 6E.

As you can see, WiFi 6E offers a number of big improvements over previous versions. If you need very high data transfer speeds or have many devices connected at once, it seems that this generation of wireless Internet is a great option while waiting for the arrival in 2024 of WiFi 7.