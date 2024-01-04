loading…

Japan is an earthquake-prone country because it is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Photo/Kyodo via REUTERS

JAKARTA – Japan is one of the countries in the world that is frequently hit by earthquakes. The most recent natural disaster occurred on January 1, 2024.

The earthquake that occurred earlier that year had a magnitude of 7.4 and triggered a tsunami warning. This is not the first time Japan has been rocked by a major earthquake.

Why is Japan prone to earthquakes?

Japan is one of the countries frequently shaken by earthquakes because it is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is an area along the Pacific Ocean that is characterized by many active volcanoes. This condition is one of the reasons Japan is very vulnerable to earthquakes.

Quoting the Live Science page, Thursday (4/1/2024), the term ring is a depiction of an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the edge of the Pacific Ocean. This location is the site of many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the world.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center (ITIC) even say that around 80% of major earthquakes and tsunamis in the world occur in that region. So, it is not surprising that a country like Japan is often in the international news due to being hit by an earthquake or tsunami.

Nevertheless, Japan did not surrender or stand idly by. They cannot stop natural disasters like this earthquake, but they have made preparations.

Japan has taken strategic steps, including simulations to deal with earthquakes. Therefore, it is not surprising that Japan is known as the country that is best prepared to deal with earthquakes.

Learning from history and experience, Japan always records the impact of earthquakes. The country is also always diligent in conducting earthquake mitigation training, both for children and adults.

