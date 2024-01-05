Suara.com – A number of Indonesian artists are members of the Cendol Gang friendship group whose activities often attract attention. Ashanty is said to be the leader of the Cendol Gang.

The name Cendol Gang began to be discussed in 2022. It started with an iftar event (bukber) initiated by Olla Ramlan and Ashanty.

The Cendol gang often holds meetings filled with laughter, eating together and also social gatherings. Not half-hearted, it is reported that each member deposits tens of millions per month for social gatherings.

One of the personnel, Luna Maya, won a Cendol Geng social gathering with a fantastic nominal value of IDR 400 million, which if we assume each person 'saves' 25 million every month.

Cendol members initially consisted of 14 people, not only from the ranks of artists, but also doctors, fashion stylists and makeup artists (MUA). Currently, the number of elite gang personnel has increased to 17 people.

They are Ashanty, Nagita Slavina, Paula Verhoeven, Ririn Ekawati, Olla Ramlan, Tya Ariestya, Ayu Dewi, Titi Kamal, Wulan Guritno, Zaskia Sungkar, Shireen Sungkar, Luna Maya, Aurel Hermansyah, Nia Ramadhani, dr Feni Nugraha, Marlene Hariman and Wanda Hara. Of these 17 people, Ashanty is the one who is said to be the leader of the Cendol Gang.

Cendol gang social gathering at Titi Kamal's house. (Instagram/titi_kamall)

So what is the reason why Ashanty became the leader of the Cendol Gang?

Titi Kamal revealed that the leader of the Cendol Gang is Ashanty. Anang Hermansyah's wife is considered an embracing figure.

According to Titi Kamal, Ashanty is a person who is able to unite the members of the Cendol Gang amidst their respective busy lives, both as artists and in other professions. Ashanty is considered to have always succeeded in gathering members of the Cendol Gang.

“The leader is this (Ashanty). He is the one who unites the children. He is the one who makes us gather. Usually it is busy when he speaks directly to the gathering,” said Titi Kamal in the FYP event seen on Friday (5/1/2023) ).

Requirements to become a member of the Cendol Gang?

Portrait of the Cendol Gang Celebrating Nagita Slavina's Birthday (Instagram/@tya_ariestya)

Titi Kamal reveals the conditions for becoming a member of the Cendol Gang. According to Christian Sugiono's wife, to be a member of the Cendol Gang you don't have to be rich and work as an artist. But, you have to like drinking cendol dawet.

“(Requirements) You have to like cendol dawet. You don't have to be an artist, there's a doctor Feni. You don't (have to be rich),” said Titi Kamal.

What is the Cendol Gang talking about?

Having 17 personnel, the Cendol Gang certainly has fun activities at every meeting. However, apparently they don't like talking about other artists.

On the same occasion, Titi Kamal said that her gang preferred to discuss tips for staying young, rather than gossiping.

“It's not rare (likes to talk about other artists). We are the ones discussing how to stay young,” joked Titi Kamal, laughing.