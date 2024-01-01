With manufacturers' current drive to add more and more complicated lighting, we wouldn't be surprised if a fourth, fifth or even sixth brake light were introduced. You know, put a brake light on the front and on the third headrest of the second row of seats. Well, it's not that far yet. But what is that fourth light in the middle of the rear bumper?

From the quotes in the title you could already deduce that it is not really a brake light. The red light often has the same horizontal shape as the third brake light in the rear window, but it will never come on when you brake. Unless you have a minor technical problem, but then you shouldn't have bought an Italian car.

What is the fourth brake light in the bumper?

The extra red light in the middle of the rear bumper is usually a rear fog light. In many cars, the rear fog light is incorporated somewhere in the taillights, but this is not mandatory. Older (imported) cars sometimes don't even have a rear fog light. Perhaps the fog light no longer fits comfortably in one of the two rear lights, but it could also be a design element.

For example, on the current Peugeot 208 it is located on the bumper, just like on the Opel Corsa. But also on the Lynk & Co 01, the old Mitsubishi ASX and the Mini from a few years ago, the rear fog light is in the middle of the rear bumper. And even on certain Ferraris the rear fog light is incorporated into the bumper like a kind of F1 brake light. So, you now have some knowledge to bore your partner with in a traffic jam.