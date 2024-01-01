The last day yielded just 14 goals in 10 games, but it's no coincidence: in our championship the doors are increasingly closed and the spectacle is suffering as a result. Too

Hey, Mr Gol, where have you gone? 2023 ended with a day devoid of the meaning of this game, the purpose, the goal: 14 goals in ten variable matches, some very bad, others more moves, none satisfying against Udinese – best performance of the round – and Lazio (the only one capable of overturning the result) who took almost half the spoils between them. Then, a goal here, one there, some barren fields, a general impression of exhaustion, of exhaustion of physical and mental energy, a sense of unease for a match that had to be avoided not so much to sanctify the holidays but to honor the rest of the athletes squeezed, exhausted, bruised and a consequent show of decline: let's sell boredom, this is the corollary theme to the main one, that is, that after a few more bold years we have returned to scoring less, until the little of this tournament.