Argentine President Javier Milei. Photo/REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina on December 29 2023 surprisingly announced that it would cancel joining BRICS, the economic bloc consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This decision came as a surprise to many parties, considering that Argentina has started the BRICS membership process in 2022.

Cause of Cancellation

There are several factors that are thought to have caused the cancellation.

1. Economic Factors

The first factor is the economic factor. Argentina is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis. Inflation reached 60%, and foreign debt reached USD 100 billion.

BRICS membership will require Argentina to fulfill a number of economic requirements, which are considered to further burden Argentina's struggling economy.

2. Political Factors

The second factor is the political factor. Argentina's newly elected president, Javier Milei, is known as a right-wing populist who is anti-globalization.

Milei has repeatedly stated he is not interested in BRICS, which he considers a “neocolonial economic bloc”.

In his letter to BRICS member countries, Milei said Argentina was not currently ready to join the bloc.

He said Argentina needs to focus on its economic recovery first.

“The government considers it inappropriate for the Republic of Argentina to be fully included as a member of BRICS starting January 2024,” Milei said in his letter.