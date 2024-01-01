loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister in history, serving for 15 years from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021.

He was then re-elected as prime minister of Israel from 2022 until now, despite being embroiled in a corruption scandal.

His repeated political victories have become a phenomenon in themselves, considering that Israel is a country with a democratic system that is not very stable because changes in government occur frequently.

Netanyahu's Political Success Factors

There are several factors that have contributed to Netanyahu's political success.

1. Strong Support

Despite his controversy, he has a strong base of support among conservative and right-leaning Israeli voters.

Netanyahu is a nationalist committed to protecting Israel's security and defending the Jewish state.

He is also known as a figure who is able to attract voters with his strong rhetoric.

2. Taking advantage of Middle East instability

Netanyahu has managed to exploit the unstable security situation in the Middle East to his advantage.

He has frequently portrayed Israel as a country threatened by its enemies, and he has vowed to protect the country from those threats.

This has helped him win support from voters concerned about security.