On Tuesday afternoon, Saleh al-Arouri, one of the most important leaders of the Palestinian armed group Hamas, was killed in a bombing in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. The Lebanese government, Hamas and authoritative international newspaper sources have attributed responsibility for the killing to Israel, which has been at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip for almost three months and has repeatedly declared its objective to dismantle the organization. Israel has not yet commented on the attack in Beirut, which also killed several other people, including other Hamas members.

Al-Arouri was elected in 2017 as vice president of the so-called Hamas Politburo, the organization's most important political body, a council of 15 people which includes only political figures and which has its main headquarters in Qatar. The members of the Politburo are distinct from the military leaders of Hamas, who instead reside mostly in the Gaza Strip. Al-Arouri was the deputy of Ismail Haniyeh, who has headed the Politburo since 2017.

After his election as vice president of the Politburo, al-Arouri became the most important Hamas politician in relations with Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite armed group, a close ally of Hamas, which has been keeping the Israeli army busy with bombings since the beginning of the war with Israel. reciprocal on the border between Israel and Lebanon (i.e. to the north for Israel and to the south for Lebanon). Even before the start of the war in Gaza, several analysts had hypothesized that in recent years relations between Hamas and Hezbollah had strengthened precisely because of al-Arouri's political activity. For years he had lived in Lebanon, where he played a role for Hamas similar to that of an “ambassador” within Hezbollah: the building in which he was killed is in fact located in a neighborhood of Beirut, Dahiyeh, where there are many offices of the Lebanese group .

Since the 2021 Hamas internal elections, al-Arouri had also become Hamas's head of issues concerning the West Bank, the other territory that the Palestinians administer with a certain degree of autonomy. The West Bank is not governed by Hamas but by the much more moderate Palestinian Fatah party.

Al-Arouri was also one of the founders of the al Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, of which he was a commander for some time. He was also in 2014, when he was accused by Israel of planning the kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank, a case that was widely talked about around the world and which sparked great mobilization in Israel. It was al-Arouri himself who claimed responsibility for that operation for Hamas, defining it as a “heroic” act by the al Qassam brigades. That same year, Israel also said al-Arouri was plotting for Hamas to take power in the West Bank, overthrowing the Palestinian Authority government led by Fatah and its president Mahmoud Abbas.

For several years the United States has offered up to 5 million dollars (about 4.6 million euros) for information on al-Arouri and his whereabouts, classifying him as a “global terrorist with special designation”: a type of classification of State Department that provides for the freezing of all property and economic interests of a certain person in the United States, and prohibits any economic transactions with that person in the country.