What is Lesti Kejora's father's name? This question was widely sought after by the public after the viral video of Rizky Billar's father-in-law on the birthday of his grandson, Muhammad Levian Al Fatih Billar or Abang L.

In the video circulating, Lesti Kejora's father seemed indifferent to journalists who tried to interview him in front of the building where Abang L's birthday was being held.

Because of this attitude, many people labeled Lesti Kejora's father as someone who was arrogant. In fact, there are also those who compare him to Ayu Ting Ting's father, Rozak's father.

Due to the viral video, the following is a brief description of Lesti Kejora's father.

Lesti Kejora's father is named Endang Mulyana. He was born on May 20 1966 so he is now 57 years old.

Around the 1990s, Endang Mulyana married Sukartini and had 3 children, one of whom was Lesti Kejora.

Before the princess became a famous dangdut singer in Indonesia, Endang Mulyana tried out various professions.

She once worked as a household assistant (ART) at the residence of artist Tamara Bleszynski's family. This man, who is more than half a century old, also worked as an assistant to a foreigner in Bandung.

While working with the foreigner, Endang Mulyana felt uncomfortable and chose to return to Cianjur. Being in his hometown, Rizky Billar's father-in-law chose to focus on teaching his children to sing.

So, that was a brief description of Lesti Kejora's father, who is currently being highlighted by the public because of his attitude when interviewed by journalists.