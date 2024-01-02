loading…

Lee Jae-myung was stabbed during a press conference. He is known as the leader of the opposition. Photo/Reuters

SEOUL – South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed at a press conference in the southern port city of Busan. Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election, was stabbed in the left side of his neck on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The attacker was arrested at the scene. Lee suffered a 1cm laceration and was hospitalized conscious, reports said. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Who is Lee Jae-myung? South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed at Press Conference

1. Stabbed by a person who wanted to ask for an autograph



Photo/Reuters

The attacker, who appeared to be a man in his 60s to 70s, reportedly approached Lee to ask for an autograph, before suddenly lunging forward to stab him.

The weapon measures around 20cm to 30cm long. The man remained silent about his identity and motive.

Video of the attack posted on social media showed Lee first falling into the crowd and then to the ground, while several people tried to restrain the attacker. Photos after the incident showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed as someone pressed a handkerchief to the side of his neck.

Yonhap said he was flown to hospital by helicopter.

Korean Democratic Party spokesman Kwon Chil-seung, who is running for Lee, said medical staff suspected an injury to his jugular vein, which carries blood from the head to the heart. Lee had to undergo surgery because they were worried that there would be further bleeding.

“After being transferred to Seoul National University Hospital, we plan to perform surgery immediately. “We strongly condemn the attack and consider it an act that clearly undermines democracy,” he said.

2. Have lost the 2022 Presidential Election



Photo/Reuters

Lee, 59, currently holds an Incheon seat in South Korea's legislature. He is expected to stand in the next general election, which will take place in April.