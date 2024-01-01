loading…

COPENHAGEN – Danes were given a surprise on New Year's Eve when Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication.

The world's only reigning queen and Europe's longest-serving monarch will step down on January 14, which will be 52 years since she became queen.

“I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” he announced live on TV.

Who is Crown Prince Frederik? The future king of Denmark who is nicknamed the penguin

1. Not showing Prince's identity while studying



Crown Prince Frederik was known in Denmark as a party prince in the early 1990s, but that perception began to change after he graduated from Aarhus University in 1995 with a master's degree in political science. He was the first Danish nobleman to complete a university education.

During his studies he spent time at Harvard in the United States, where he enrolled under the pseudonym Frederik Henriksen.

2. Nicknamed Penguin while serving as a member of the military



He then served in the Danish navy, where he was nicknamed “Pingo” – which the Mail said he earned after his wetsuit filled with water during a scuba diving course and he had to walk like a penguin.

The 55-year-old made a name for himself as a daredevil, taking part in a four-month ski expedition across Greenland in 2000. He was hospitalized following a sledding and scooter accident.

“I don't want to shut myself up in a fortress. I want to be myself, a human being,” he once said, insisting that he would stick to that even after ascending the throne.

3. Very concerned about the environment

Crown Prince Frederik, like King Charles III of England, is known for his love of the environment. He has vowed to “guide the ship” Denmark into the future.

His Australian-born wife, Princess Mary, had grown up on the island of Tasmania and was working as a lawyer when the couple met in 2000, in a Sydney bar during the Olympics.

She once said in an interview that she did not know he was the Danish prince when they met, saying: “Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'”

They are considered by some to represent modern values ​​and have tried to educate their four children – a girl, a boy and twins – with as normal an education as possible, sending them mostly to state schools.

In contrast to British royal tradition, there will be no official coronation ceremony for Crown Prince Frederik. Instead, his accession will be announced from Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen later that day.

He will be King of Denmark and head of state in that country – which is a constitutional monarchy – as well as in Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

