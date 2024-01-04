Suara.com – Alvin Lim's statement succeeded in making the public excited. This famous lawyer who was involved in a legal case said that Ferdy Sambo was never detained at the Salemba Detention Center.

Alvin Lim revealed that Putri Candrawathi's husband received various special facilities, including sleeping in one of the air-conditioned rooms in the Prison Security Unit Head Building (KPLP).

“I'll tell you one thing that's interesting there. Sambo said he was in Salemba Prison, right, he was never detained in Salemba Prison, just his name,” said Alvin Lim, quoted from Doctor Richard Lee's YouTube channel, Thursday (4/1/ 2024).

“I'm in Salemba Prison. That Sambo never sleeps in prison, in the KPLP office above, the building has air conditioning. That's just his name there,” he continued.

This statement immediately attracted the public's attention. This can be seen in the comments column uploaded by the Instagram account @/rumpi_gosip. Various oblique comments were made by the public towards the defendant in the murder case of Brigadier J.

So, who is Alvin Lim really?

Alvim Lim is one of the country's famous lawyers. He is the founder of a law office called LQ Indonesia Law Firm. Apart from that, he also has expertise in finance and banking.

Before getting involved in the world of law, Alvin Lim studied at the Gunung Jati College of Law. He also studied at several foreign universities.

He attended the Colorado Graduate School of Banking, Florida State University, University of California Berkeley, and Santa Barbara City College.

Furthermore, this diverse Christian man also worked for several companies abroad. Includes Business Banking Officer at Wells Fargo Bank & Co., Financial Advisor at American Express & Co.

Then he also worked as Assistant Vice President at Bank Of America, Vice President at US Bank, and President Director of PT. Indonesian Power Center.

He was a prisoner at the Salemba Detention Center

Alvin Lim was a prisoner at the Salemba Detention Center after being proven to have committed the crime of continuing to forge documents.

Last October, Alvin Lim began serving a period of detention at the Salemba Detention Center after being forcibly picked up by the Attorney General's Office at the Police Criminal Investigation Building.

In a case of alleged defamation and hate speech, Alvin Lim was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in connection with a letter forgery case.

However, after several months behind bars, Alvin Lim was finally released.