TAIPEI – On January 13, 2024, Taiwan will elect a new president in a landmark election that could redefine the island's relationship with China.

Beijing has long claimed self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been in the spotlight in elections on the island since its first election in 1996.

This year's race to replace President Tsai Ing-wen comes at a time when Taiwan is a major point of conflict between the US and China. Geopolitics aside, low wages and soaring house prices are some of the domestic challenges weighing on voters.

The incumbent vice president holds the vote and leads polls by a small margin, followed by the former police chief. A former mayor, who initially confused the calculations in a winner-takes-all election, now appears to be far behind. Legislative elections, in which each voter will cast one vote for his or her constituency and another for a general seat, will be held on the same day.

Who are the 3 Taiwanese presidential candidates who determine the direction of the conflict with China?

1. William Lai Ching-te, DPP



Photo/Reuters

He may be soft-spoken, but Taiwan's 63-year-old vice president is a staunch supporter of the island's self-governing status. China's state-run Global Times even called for him to be tried under Beijing's anti-secession law.

According to the BBC, during his tenure as Tsai Ing-wen's prime minister from 2017 to 2019, Lai described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence”.

Lai's father died in an accident when he was two years old. Watching her mother raise six children alone fostered a strong work ethic in Lai, she said. He received his medical education at Harvard and worked as a kidney doctor before entering public service in Taiwan in the mid-1990s.

He first served as a member of parliament representing the southern city of Tainan. He was elected mayor in 2010 and held the office in 2014 with an unprecedented 73% of the vote.

He remains the current frontrunner by a small margin, with the latest poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) placing him ahead of Hou by just 1% with a rating of 38%.

In his presidential campaign, Lai repeatedly said that Taiwan hoped to be “friends” with China but did not want to be enemies. We can be friends. And we (would) love to see China enjoying democracy and freedom, just like us,” he told Bloomberg in August.